Rapper 2 Chainz, business partner donate meals to front line medical workers

From Tyler Perry to Rihanna to Oprah to Lady Gaga, we are hearing more and more stories of celebrities stepping up to help others during the COVID-19 crisis.

Add Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz to the list. Last week, along with his business partner Mychel "Snoop" Dillard, the pair donated hundreds of meals to front line medical workers at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.

They chose to help out at the Clayton County hospital for many reasons. According to 2 Chainz, who is from College Park, the hospital has very personal, and bittersweet memories for him as the place where his father died, but also the place where one of his daughters was born.

According to Dillard, they wanted to "shine the light" on Southern Regional because it is a smaller hospital that hasn't received the attention and support like some of the larger and more well-known area hospitals like Emory and Grady.

LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

For years, 2 Chainz has been serving and helping the community through his TRU Foundation, but now more than ever he feels that because of his platform as an entertainer, helping others during this crisis is his responsibility.

As owners and operators of Escobar Restaurant, which has recently opened a second location in Morrow, they felt that serving food to hardworking healthcare staffers just made sense. And according to 2 Chainz, the plan is to do it again soon.

For more information on Escobar Restaurant go to their website, click here. For more information about the TRU Foundation, click here.

Advertisement

Learn more about the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia