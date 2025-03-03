Rapid brush fire in Peachtree City spurs evacuations and raises alarm

The Brief Fire officials have issued warnings of heightened fire danger across North Georgia, including metro Atlanta, following a brush fire in Peachtree City. The fire, which started near a multi-use path, spread rapidly and came close to homes and a commercial building, but no homes were damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with a discarded cigarette being considered as a possible source.



The warning comes after a fast-moving brush fire in Peachtree City forced evacuations on Saturday.

What we know:

The fire ignited near a multi-use path between the Braelinn Golf Club and the Crescent Oak subdivision. It spread rapidly, jumping the path and advancing through a greenbelt and the golf course, coming perilously close to homes and a commercial building. Fortunately, no homes were damaged, although a large shed near the golf course was destroyed. Firefighters from Peachtree City, Fayette County, and Fayetteville responded swiftly to contain the flames.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined. Peachtree City fire investigators are still working on identifying the cause, with a discarded cigarette being considered as a potential source of ignition.

Timeline:

The fire occurred on Saturday, prompting immediate evacuations. The National Weather Service has indicated that hazardous conditions, characterized by dry vegetation, low humidity, and gusty winds, will persist through Monday evening. However, rain expected overnight on Tuesday may help alleviate the fire risk.

What they're saying:

Officials are urging residents to avoid outdoor burning and to properly dispose of smoking materials to prevent further incidents. The National Weather Service has highlighted the ongoing hazardous conditions, emphasizing the need for caution.

What's next:

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to safety recommendations until conditions improve. The anticipated rain on Tuesday night may provide some relief, but continued caution is necessary until the fire risk subsides.