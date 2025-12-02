Expand / Collapse search

Rally against proposed Atlanta school closures planned for Tuesday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 2, 2025 7:51am EST
Atlanta Public Schools
The Brief

    • Activists and residents will rally Tuesday to oppose Atlanta Public Schools’ plan to close or repurpose 16 schools.
    • The Atlanta Board of Education is expected to take a final vote on the proposal Wednesday.
    • Community leaders will speak at a 6 p.m. event on Trinity Avenue about the impact of potential school shutdowns.

ATLANTA - Activists and community members are preparing to rally Tuesday as they urge the Atlanta Board of Education to reject a proposal that would close or repurpose 16 Atlanta Public Schools campuses.

What they're saying:

The plan, which APS officials say is intended to address declining enrollment and operational costs, has drawn strong opposition from residents in majority-minority and working-class neighborhoods who argue the closures would disproportionately affect their communities.

The board is expected to take its final vote on the proposal Wednesday.

What's next:

A rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Center for Learning and Leadership on Trinity Avenue. Organizers say speakers will address how the potential closures could impact families, students, and the future of neighborhood schools.

The Source

  • Information provided by rally organizers and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

