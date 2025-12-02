Rally against proposed Atlanta school closures planned for Tuesday
ATLANTA - Activists and community members are preparing to rally Tuesday as they urge the Atlanta Board of Education to reject a proposal that would close or repurpose 16 Atlanta Public Schools campuses.
What they're saying:
The plan, which APS officials say is intended to address declining enrollment and operational costs, has drawn strong opposition from residents in majority-minority and working-class neighborhoods who argue the closures would disproportionately affect their communities.
The board is expected to take its final vote on the proposal Wednesday.
What's next:
A rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Center for Learning and Leadership on Trinity Avenue. Organizers say speakers will address how the potential closures could impact families, students, and the future of neighborhood schools.