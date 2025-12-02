Rally against proposed Atlanta school closures planned for Tuesday

The Brief Activists and residents will rally Tuesday to oppose Atlanta Public Schools’ plan to close or repurpose 16 schools. The Atlanta Board of Education is expected to take a final vote on the proposal Wednesday. Community leaders will speak at a 6 p.m. event on Trinity Avenue about the impact of potential school shutdowns.



Activists and community members are preparing to rally Tuesday as they urge the Atlanta Board of Education to reject a proposal that would close or repurpose 16 Atlanta Public Schools campuses.

What they're saying:

The plan, which APS officials say is intended to address declining enrollment and operational costs, has drawn strong opposition from residents in majority-minority and working-class neighborhoods who argue the closures would disproportionately affect their communities.

The board is expected to take its final vote on the proposal Wednesday.

What's next:

A rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Center for Learning and Leadership on Trinity Avenue. Organizers say speakers will address how the potential closures could impact families, students, and the future of neighborhood schools.