Rabid raccoon attacks dog in Lilburn, according to Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement, along with the Gwinnett County Health Department, are advising residents to be cautious and avoid animals behaving strangely after a rabid raccoon was found in Lilburn.

A rabid raccoon reportedly attacked a dog on April 1 near West Johns Road. Testing confirmed the raccoon had the rabies virus.

Rabies can spread to humans and pets through bites or scratches from wild animals like foxes and raccoons. Pet owners should ensure their pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.

According to health guidelines, unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal should be quarantined for four months and vaccinated before being released.

The rabies virus is nearly always fatal in humans if untreated. Early symptoms include fever, headache, weakness, and discomfort.

If you or your child are bitten or scratched by a stray or suspected rabid animal, seek immediate medical care and inform the provider of the exposure. Contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.

To report an animal for pickup, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576.



