Rabid cat attacks couple on popular Peachtree City path

An alert has gone out in Fayette County after a rabid cat attacked a couple of people on the popular cart path in Peachtree City.

Reptile expert Jason Clark was with a friend last Friday on the multi-path system, or cart path as it’s known locally. They were looking for venomous snakes when they encountered something even more dangerous: a rabid cat.

"It had already bit and scratched my friend, so we decided to catch the cat. Fortunately, we had some tools with us, and we put it in this box," Clark said.

Clark’s friend was not the only one the cat bit that day.

Two women were also walking on the path when they encountered the cat. It started weaving in and out between their legs until it eventually bit one of them on the leg. The woman tells FOX 5 it punctured through her leggings and into her skin.

The cat was brought to Fayette County Animal Control. The assistant director ordered the cat taken to a vet, where it was euthanized and tested positive for rabies.

"We knew then that we had to alert everyone who encountered this cat," said Reginald Jordan, assistant director of the Fayette County Animal Control.

Clark is a licensed wildlife expert, and he admits that, even though the cat was acting strangely and aggressive, he is surprised it had rabies.

Animal control officials say even if rabies is not a concern, a cat bite should be taken seriously.

Authorities in Peachtree City say anyone who has had an encounter with that cat on the path system behind that shopping center on Crosstown Road, either last Friday or the days leading up to it, should give them a call.