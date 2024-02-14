Rabid raccoon bites dog in Gwinnett County, residents urged to be alert

article

Gwinnett County health officials are warning residents about a positive rabies case found in the county.

Officials say on Thursday, Feb. 8, a rabid raccoon bit a dog near the 1900 block of Stone Forest Drive in Lawrenceville. The animal later tested positive for rabies.

The Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and the Gwinnett County Health Department issued a joint statement advising people to be wary of wild animals, including foxes, raccoons, and other animals that are acting unusually and which could transmit the virus through bites or scratches.

The National Association of State Health Veterinarians recommends that unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before being released. If you or your child have been bitten or scratched by any stray animal or an animal that is suspected to have rabies, preventive treatment is necessary, as the virus is nearly always fatal if it is left untreated for enough time.

Residents who believe they have been exposed are advised to seek immediate medical care and let them know they were exposed and then contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and ask for the epidemiologist on call. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the early symptoms of rabies in people include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort.

To report any animals, please call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576. After hours, contact non-emergency dispatch at 770-513-5700.