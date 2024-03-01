Gwinnett County confronts rise in rabies cases with third positive for 2024

article

A rabid cat found in Gwinnett County has officials concerned and are now calling for help from residents.

"This is our third positive this year with a raccoon and then another cat, so it’s becoming a little more common," said Katrina Amaro, division director of the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare.

On Monday, a cat bit a person near the 3600 block of Fence Road in Auburn. It was tested and found to be carrying the rabies virus. That person is now undergoing treatment.

While rabies is not uncommon in Georgia, there seems to be a spike in cases so far this year.

"Last year, we only had four total. We’re already in February, and we’re seeing three total," Amaro said.

Gwinnett County fights rabies in ‘community cats’

One way county officials have been battling the spread of rabies is to offer free services for so-called "community cats."

"In Gwinnett County, if people are feeding community cats, is what we are calling them, we do run a TNR program that is free to the citizens of Gwinnett County," Amaro said.

TNR stands for "Tag, Neuter, and Release," but there is more to it than that.

After being sterilized, they make sure the cat is healthy. The cat then will be immunized against the rabies virus, receive a microchip, and have of its ears tipped.

"They can get a trap, trap the cat, bring it up here Monday through Friday," Amaro said.

Cats can be dropped off at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center located at 884 Winder Hwy in Lawrenceville, as long as they are trapped. But only two cats per household per day.

Officials say it helps control the cat population, reduces the need to euthanize cats, and most importantly, helps prevent the spread of rabies.

Rabies vaccinations this weekend in Gwinnett County

The Society of Humane Friends of Georgia has teamed up with Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement to offer a vaccination clinic for dogs and cats for $10 or $20 each.

Microchipping will also be available for $20.

Make sure to grab some cash, as they do not accept cards.

Visit GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com for more.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a lethal virus that targets the central nervous system. It can be transmitted to both humans and animals through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, with common wildlife carriers being foxes and raccoons.

The National Association of State Health Veterinarians has set forth guidelines mandating a four-month quarantine period for unvaccinated pets that have been exposed to rabies. These pets are also required to be vaccinated against rabies one month prior to the completion of their quarantine. This measure aims to curb the transmission of the virus, ensuring the safety of both pets and their human counterparts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a stark warning about the dangers of rabies to humans, noting that the disease is almost invariably fatal once symptoms manifest. Symptoms of rabies in humans include fever, headache, and general weakness, signaling the virus's severe impact on the body's central nervous system.

This is why authorities are urging pet owners to adhere strictly to vaccination schedules and guidelines to prevent the spread of this deadly virus, highlighting the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding public health and animal welfare.

How to contact Gwinnett County officials about rabies

Gwinnett County residents can report suspicious animals to the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576.

The non-emergency Dispatch number is 770-513-5700 for incidents outside of regular business hours.

The Gwinnett County Health Department can be reached at 770-339-4260 to speak with the on-call epidemiologist.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by a stray animal or animal acting suspiciously should contact medical professionals immediately to seek attention.