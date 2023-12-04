Stray cat tests positive for rabies in DeKalb County

article

Health officials are warning residents in parts of DeKalb County after a stray cat in the area tested positive for rabies.

Officials say on Nov. 28, a resident in the Willow Lake Drive area was trying to put a stray cat inside a pet carrier when the animal bit him on his chin and finger.

The cat later tested positive for the virus.

Officials say Georgia is a rabies -endemic state where the virus is present all year long.

DeKalb County residents should make sure their pets are up-to-date with their vaccinations and look out for outdoor feeding stations or easily accessed garbage cans.

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, seek medical attention immediately. If your animal begins acting unusually, contact DeKalb County Animal Control.

While rabies can be fatal, it can be treated if caught soon enough and vaccines are effective in protecting both humans and pets.

For more information or to report an animal bite, call DeKalb County Animal Control at (404) 294-2996, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or (404) 294-2519 after hours.