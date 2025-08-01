Quavo, Rocket Foundation aiding victims after violent Atlanta weekend

article

The Brief Quavo and The Rocket Foundation launched a Therapy Support Fund to provide mental health services for youth and families affected by a weekend of gun violence in Atlanta that injured dozens and killed 2 people. The fund honors Deshawn Johnson and Aaron "Coach Ball" Hines, both connected to Rocket Foundation programs, and supports frontline organizations like HOPE Hustlers and Offender Alumni Association. Donations to the fund will help offer trauma-informed therapy and mentorship in communities impacted by gun violence.



Following a devastating weekend of gun violence in Atlanta that left dozens of people shot and two dead, GRAMMY-nominated artist Quavo and The Rocket Foundation have announced the launch of a Therapy Support Fund to aid affected families and communities.

What we know:

Among those killed were 18-year-old Deshawn Johnson, a youth participant in the Rocket Foundation’s programs, and 33-year-old Aaron Hines, known as "Coach Ball," a respected leader with the Offender Alumni Association—both connected to the foundation’s grantee network.

RELATED STORIES

Hines, who coached the youth football team Georgia Rattlers, was shot and killed inside a townhome off Skylar Way. At this time, no arrests have been made for his murder.

Deshawn Johnson was shot and killed while at Empire Park in southeast Atlanta. Five others were also injured. Surveillance video related to the shooting has been released and a $10,000 reward is being offered for arrests leading to conviction of those responsible.

The Therapy Support Fund will provide trauma-informed mental health services for youth and families impacted by the shootings.

The backstory:

The Rocket Foundation, founded by Quavo in honor of his late nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff, is contributing funds and encouraging donations to support this initiative. It is working closely with its grantee partners HOPE Hustlers and Offender Alumni Association, which are leading community-based violence intervention and mentorship efforts in affected neighborhoods.

RELATED: Migos rapper Takeoff remembered as lowkey, an Atlanta original

"The Rocket Foundation is committed to real-time mental health support for youth and families devastated by violence," the organization stated. "This new fund will help provide expert therapy services and support for frontline community workers trying to break the cycle of violence."

RELATED: Atlanta rapper Quavo named 'Humanitarian of the Year' by Variety

What you can do:

To contribute to the Therapy Support Fund, donations can be made at: https://www.pledge.to/rocket-foundation.