QAnon promoter Majorie Taylor Greene wins seat in Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican businesswoman known to have peddled in racist tropes and baseless QAnon conspiracy theories, has been formally voted in to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Greene has a history of bolstering QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is secretly fighting enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. She later distanced herself from the conspiracy theory.

In a series of videos Greene also alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices, claimed Black and Hispanic men are held back by “gangs and dealing drugs,” and pushed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who is Jewish, collaborated with the Nazis.

Greene won the Republican nomination for northwest Georgia’s heavily Republican 14th Congressional District seat and became unopposed when Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal dropped out.

Earlier this month, Greene made an appearance with Sen. Kelly Loeffler to endorse her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report






