Controversial House candidate endorses Loeffler for Senate

A controversial candidate says she is backing Sen. Kelly Loeffler in her re-election bid.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is running for Georgia's 14th congressional district, announced Thursday morning she was endorsing Loeffler.

The endorsement could be a boost for Loeffler, who is fending off a challenge from her fellow Republican, Rep. Doug Collins, one of President Trump's staunchest allies in congress.

U.S. House candidate for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene (right) and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (left) at a joint campaign event in Dallas, GA.

On Thursday, Loeffler sough to align herself, as well as Greene, with the president and his goals in Washington.

Greene has created some controversy over reports she has embraced the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.



