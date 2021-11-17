All 5 prisoners who escaped middle Georgia jail captured by police

article

All five inmates wanted after escaping from a middle Georgia jail are back in custody, officials say.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Warner Robins police announced their officers made the final arrest with the help of U.S. Marshalls early Wednesday morning.

The arrests come after a statewide alert had been issued for the inmates who escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center on Friday.

According to investigators Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendall Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix Jr. were able to leave the facility located about 25 miles south-southeast of Warner Robbins around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Jackson and Evans were taken into custody in Warner Robins on Sunday and Monday morning respectively, the GBI.

Williams, the last inmate who was not in custody, was located shortly after midnight Wednesday hiding behind a building on North Davis Drive in Warner Robins.

All five of the inmates have a violent criminal history with two being murder suspects, the GBI said.

The inmates were supposed to be in lockdown. One of two jailers working was in a cell talking to an inmate when another inmate attacked the guard. The sheriff said the inmates told the jailer they were going to kill her, then took her car keys and attacked the other jailer on duty.

The jailers were not hurt in the attack.

Williams was charged with felony murder and home invasion for allegedly shooting a man in July 2020. Penix was accused of killing two men in 2017 in a drug deal gone bad.

Pooler was accused of child cruelty, Jackson was charged in car break-ins, and Lewis Evans was accused of obstructing an officer.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS