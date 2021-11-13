Blue Alert: 5 violent inmates who escaped Pulaski County facility may be armed, GBI says

A statewide alert has been issued for five inmates who escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center on Friday. A Blue Alert, Georgia’s emergency alert issued by local law enforcement to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers and to aid in the location of missing law enforcement officers, has been issued.

The GBI shared images of Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendall Evans, Brandon Pooler and Dennis Penix Jr. who investigators said were able to leave the facility located about 25 miles south-southeast of Warner Robbins around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

All five of the inmates have a violent criminal history with two being murder suspects, the GBI said.

The inmates were supposed to be in lockdown. One of two jailers working was in a cell talking to an inmate when another inmate attacked the guard. The sheriff said the inmates told the jailer they were going to kill her, then took her car keys and attacked the other jailer on duty.

The jailers were not hurt in the attack.

Investigators believe the suspects may be driving a 2015 KIA Sedona with a Georgia license plate: CMP8628.

The GBI describes each of the inmates:

Lewis Wendell Evans, 22, is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 122 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Tyree Montan Jackson, 27, is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 176 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Dennis Penix, Jr., 28, is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair

Brandon Pooler, 24, is 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 215 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Tyree Williams, Jr., 33, is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Williams was charged with felony murder and home invasion for allegedly shooting a man in July 2020. Penix was accused of killing two men in 2017 in a drug deal gone bad.

Pooler was accused of child cruelty, Jackson was charged in car break-ins, and Lewis Evans was accused of obstructing an officer.

The suspects may be armed with two Tasers.

Authorities do not know where the men are headed.

"I’m thinking they’re not in Hawkinsville no more," Brannen said.

Jackson said the inmates should be considered extremely dangerous and said people should not take action on their own. Anyone with information on the men’s whereabouts should call 911, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office at 478-783-1212 or Hawkinsville Crimestoppers at 478-783-9255.

The Associated Press contributed to this report