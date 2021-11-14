Law enforcement from across Georgia pay tribute to fallen Henry County police officer

The funeral for the Henry County police officer shot in the line of duty was held Sunday in McDonough.

Officer Paramhans Desai was responding to a domestic dispute call when he was shot earlier this month. Police said 22-year-old Jordan Jackson shot and killed him. Law enforcement pursued Jackson, who took his own life.

Law enforcement from across the state took part in a procession through downtown McDonough followed by a public viewing and memorial service at the Henry County Performing Arts Center.

During funeral services, Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman called Desai a hero for his actions on and long before the day of his death.

"He was a hero in the loving way he devoted himself to his wife and family," Amerman said. "He was a hero when he answered the call that fateful day."

Law enforcement from across the state took part in a procession through downtown McDonough for Officer Paramhans Desai.

There is a growing memorial for Desai in front of the Henry County Police Department Headquarters. Desai was a 17-year law enforcement professional, husband and father.

Members of Desai's family spoke during the memorial service, including his sister.

"Giving up his life to save the life of others, was his purpose," she said. "His purpose was and is served."

Friday prayer vigil

A memorial for fallen Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

On Friday afternoon, more than a hundred officers and members of the community gathered to pray in memory of Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai.

Mourners piled flowers onto Desai’s cruiser. His widow was overcome with grief as one of his little boys put his hands on his dad’s picture.

On Friday afternoon, more than $308,000 had been raised for Desai’s family on GoFundMe.

Who was Officer Desai?

Henry County Officer Paramhans Desai's sister says all he ever wanted to do was become a police officer.

"His job was everything. When he wasn't working, he was talking to us about his job. He tried being an investigator but he just didn't like it. He said police officer is how I want to die," Divya Desai said.

Desai said her brother lived a disciplined life, stayed healthy, worked out regularly. She said new workout equipment brought him joy.

He was also filled with love, for his family, his wife, and his young children.

The two boys are now trying to understand why their father is no longer with them.

Divya Desai and her younger brother were born in India, lived in Ohio, but later both settled down in Georgia.

