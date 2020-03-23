Publix employee in Forsyth County tests positive for coronavirus

article

Publix said one of its employees in Cumming has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Southern employee-owned grocery store chain announced the positive COVID-19 test on Monday evening. In a statement sent to FOX 5 News, the company stated the associated worked at their Cruse Marketplace store that is located at 1735 Buford Highway.

“The store completed a disinfection-level deep cleaning of the store in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia Department of Agriculture and Georgia Department of Public Health,” the statement read in part.

“At Publix, the health and well-being of our associates, our customers and our communities remains our top priority,” said Maria Brous, Publix Director of Communications. “Following our disinfection protocol and with the support of the public health department, the store is operating normal business hours. We are thinking of our associate and their family during this time and wishing them a swift recovery.”

According to Publix, the Georgia Department of Public Health has deemed the risk of exposure to be low and the products sold at the store “do not represent a risk to customers.”

“As part of Publix’s general response to COVID-19, the company had already implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers. It has also taken in-store measures, such as suspending food demonstrations, to focus on the health and safety of its associates, customers and community,” the statement continued.

Publix stores last week adjusted their hours to be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. with designated shopping hours on Tuesdays and Wednesday opening early at 7 a.m. for seniors.

State health officials expect to see more confirmed cases and deaths as testing continues and the virus spreads within local communities.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

