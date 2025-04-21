Final public meetings announced for proposed I-285 express lanes project

article

Want to have your say about possible express lanes on Interstate 285? You have a few more chances to let your voice be heard.

MARTA has planned several more meetings so you can learn more about the planned I-285 Express Lane Transit Study in May.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is conducting a study to explore the potential for expanding transit access using the planned express lanes. The proposed lanes would run along the northern portion of I-285, connecting the H.E. Holmes and Indian Creek MARTA stations.

Officials say the population along the I-285 corridor is expected to grow by 42% by 2050, meaning that expanded and efficient traffic will be essential for the region.

The study is looking at possible ramp and station locations, service enhancements, and the next steps for implementation.

What they're saying:

"The I-285 Express Lanes Transit Study is a pivotal step in shaping how we address the region's growing need for expanded and reliable public transportation," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. "By tapping into the funded Express Lanes infrastructure investments already planned for I-285, we have an opportunity to provide efficient transit solutions that benefit residents and commuters alike."

What you can do:

The three meetings will be held around metro Atlanta in May.

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Dunwoody City Hall

4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE

Dunwoody, Ga.30338

Translators available in Spanish and Arabic

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW

Atlanta, Ga. 30311

Translators available in Spanish and Arabic

Thursday, May 8, 2025

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Clarkston Community Center

3701 College Ave.

Clarkston, Ga. 30021

Translators available in Spanish and Arabic

Officials say the meetings will give participants the opportunity to see the final concepts and speak with the project team.