Georgia countertop manufacturer fined $33K for silica safety violations

The Brief OSHA cited Brazilian Stone Design LLC for seven serious violations related to excessive exposure to respirable crystalline silica, resulting in $33,000 in penalties. The company failed to enforce respirator use, conduct fit testing, provide training, and perform necessary air monitoring for workers. Exposure to respirable crystalline silica can cause severe health issues, including silicosis, lung cancer, and kidney disease, prompting OSHA to set specific safety standards.



Federal safety officials have cited a Georgia-based countertop manufacturer for exposing its workers to dangerous levels of respirable crystalline silica, a hazardous substance that can cause serious long-term health issues.

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued seven serious violations against Brazilian Stone Design LLC, a stone countertop fabrication company located in Powder Springs. The company was ordered to pay $33,000 in penalties.

OSHA inspectors determined that workers were exposed to excessive airborne concentrations of crystalline silica, a dust produced during the cutting and polishing of stone materials commonly used in kitchen and bathroom countertops.

The backstory:

According to the agency, the company failed to require respirator use, did not conduct fit testing or provide training for workers using respirators, and neglected to carry out necessary air monitoring. Additionally, the business failed to implement an effective hearing conservation program.

Dig deeper:

Respirable crystalline silica exposure can lead to silicosis, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and kidney disease. OSHA has established specific standards to protect workers in both construction and general industry settings.

What you can do:

For more information on silica safety standards and workplace health programs, employers can visit osha.gov or contact OSHA for free compliance assistance.