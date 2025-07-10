Expand / Collapse search

CBP officers uncover $23M meth haul hidden in papaya shipment

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 10, 2025 9:37pm EDT
More than $23 million worth of methamphetamine was seized at the border at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in Texas on July 6, 2025. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection )

The Brief

    • CBP officers seized over $23 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a papaya shipment at the Pharr International Bridge.
    • The bust involved 384 packages of methamphetamine weighing approximately 2,571 pounds, discovered using inspection technology and a canine unit.
    • The seizure highlights the ongoing drug threat at U.S. borders and the effective use of technology and expertise by CBP officers.

PHARR, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $23 million worth of methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility after discovering the drugs hidden inside a shipment of papayas, officials said Wednesday.

What we know:

The bust occurred July 6 when CBP officers at the bridge’s cargo facility inspected a commercial tractor-trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico. The trailer, which was transporting papayas, was referred for additional inspection. Officers used non-intrusive inspection technology and a canine unit to examine the vehicle.

A physical search revealed 384 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 2,571 pounds (1,166.5 kilograms). The estimated street value of the narcotics is $23,647,288, according to authorities.

CBP officers seized both the drugs and the commercial tractor-trailer. 

What they're saying:

"This massive methamphetamine seizure reflects the dangerous reality of the drug threat our officers face every day and the effective utilization of experience and technology to zero-in and take down these loads," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, who oversees operations at the Hidalgo, Pharr, and Anzalduas ports of entry.

What we don't know:

The case is being investigated by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

Why you should care:

The Pharr International Bridge is a major commercial crossing along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas.

The Source: The U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided the details and images for this article. This story is being reported out of Atlanta.

