CBP officers uncover $23M meth haul hidden in papaya shipment
PHARR, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $23 million worth of methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility after discovering the drugs hidden inside a shipment of papayas, officials said Wednesday.
What we know:
The bust occurred July 6 when CBP officers at the bridge’s cargo facility inspected a commercial tractor-trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico. The trailer, which was transporting papayas, was referred for additional inspection. Officers used non-intrusive inspection technology and a canine unit to examine the vehicle.
A physical search revealed 384 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 2,571 pounds (1,166.5 kilograms). The estimated street value of the narcotics is $23,647,288, according to authorities.
CBP officers seized both the drugs and the commercial tractor-trailer.
What they're saying:
"This massive methamphetamine seizure reflects the dangerous reality of the drug threat our officers face every day and the effective utilization of experience and technology to zero-in and take down these loads," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, who oversees operations at the Hidalgo, Pharr, and Anzalduas ports of entry.
What we don't know:
The case is being investigated by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.
Why you should care:
The Pharr International Bridge is a major commercial crossing along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas.
