CBP officers uncover $23M meth haul hidden in papaya shipment

article

The Brief CBP officers seized over $23 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a papaya shipment at the Pharr International Bridge. The bust involved 384 packages of methamphetamine weighing approximately 2,571 pounds, discovered using inspection technology and a canine unit. The seizure highlights the ongoing drug threat at U.S. borders and the effective use of technology and expertise by CBP officers.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $23 million worth of methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility after discovering the drugs hidden inside a shipment of papayas, officials said Wednesday.

What we know:

The bust occurred July 6 when CBP officers at the bridge’s cargo facility inspected a commercial tractor-trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico. The trailer, which was transporting papayas, was referred for additional inspection. Officers used non-intrusive inspection technology and a canine unit to examine the vehicle.

A physical search revealed 384 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 2,571 pounds (1,166.5 kilograms). The estimated street value of the narcotics is $23,647,288, according to authorities.

CBP officers seized both the drugs and the commercial tractor-trailer.

What they're saying:

"This massive methamphetamine seizure reflects the dangerous reality of the drug threat our officers face every day and the effective utilization of experience and technology to zero-in and take down these loads," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, who oversees operations at the Hidalgo, Pharr, and Anzalduas ports of entry.

What we don't know:

The case is being investigated by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

Why you should care:

The Pharr International Bridge is a major commercial crossing along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas.