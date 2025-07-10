South Fulton Police request public's help to identify porch pirates

article

The Brief South Fulton Police are seeking public assistance to identify two individuals involved in package thefts from homes on Buffington Drive. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects, a man and woman, stealing packages on July 2, and images have been released to help with identification. Residents are encouraged to provide information to Corporal C. Johnson at 404-580-3224 or via email, highlighting the importance of community involvement in neighborhood safety.



Authorities in South Fulton are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals accused of stealing packages from multiple homes earlier this month.

South Fulton porch pirate

What we know:

According to the South Fulton Police Department, a man and woman were caught on several home surveillance cameras removing packages from front porches in the Buffington Drive area around 7:54 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the suspects’ identities but have shared images of the pair in hopes that community members may recognize them.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the thefts is urged to contact Corporal C. Johnson with the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 404-580-3224 or via email at cordero.johnson@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

What they're saying:

Police thanked residents for their assistance and emphasized that community involvement is key to keeping neighborhoods safe.

Georgia's porch pirate laws

Dig deeper:

Georgia lawmakers have embraced one of the nation’s stricter "porch pirate" statutes, carving out a felony offense specifically targeting the theft of packages and mail left at residences — a law that took effect July 1, 2021.

Responding to a surge in package theft amid the COVID‑19 pandemic and growing dependence on home deliveries, the Georgia Legislature in early 2021 passed House Bill 94. Originally, the legislation treated the theft of a single package from a home as a felony, regardless of value. Critics warned this could lead to disproportionate punishment for low-dollar items. In response, lawmakers amended the measure to clarify that felony charges require the theft of three or more packages from three or more different addresses, or possession of 10 or more pieces of mail from at least three addresses.

What the law states

The backstory:

Under HB 94, a person commits "porch piracy" by taking, removing or appropriating three or more sealed articles — including envelopes, bags or packages — from the "porch, steps or immediate vicinity" of a residence or dwelling. Similarly, "theft by possession of stolen mail" occurs when an individual has 10 or more pieces of mail addressed to three or more different addresses.

Both offenses are designated felonies, punishable by one to five years in prison. However, sentencing judges retain the discretion to downgrade the offense to a misdemeanor under certain circumstances. HB 94 also aligns the penalties with those for burglary, reflecting the view that porch theft encroaches on the sanctity of the home.

Current porch pirate enforcement

Big picture view:

Since taking effect, the felony provision has been applied in high‑profile cases. In June 2025, Gwinnett County law enforcement dismantled a porch‑piracy ring suspected of stealing over 5,000 electronic devices — valued at more than $6 million — under Georgia’s RICO statute, highlighting the scale of organized package theft. Meanwhile, Atlanta‑area courts have seen a series of misdemeanor-eligible porch theft cases downgraded or prosecuted under the new felony standard.

Why you should care:

Georgia’s porch piracy law stands among the toughest in the nation. By defining repeat package theft from multiple residences as a felony, legislators aim to strike a balance between deterring organized crime and preserving judicial discretion. As the statute continues to be applied, prosecutors, judges and lawmakers will monitor its impact on crime trends and criminal justice outcomes across the state.