FBI seizes websites in major piracy crackdown in Atlanta

article

The Brief The FBI's Atlanta Field Office seized several high-traffic websites accused of distributing pirated video games, causing an estimated $170 million in losses to the gaming industry. The seized domains allegedly hosted illegal copies of popular video games, often before their official release dates, and now display a federal seizure banner. The FBI dismantled the infrastructure supporting the illegal activity, with assistance from the Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) in the international investigation.



The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office has seized several high-traffic websites accused of distributing pirated video games, resulting in an estimated $170 million in losses to the gaming industry, federal officials announced Thursday.

What we know:

The seized domains — including nsw2u.com, nswdl.com, game-2u.com, bigngame.com, ps4pkg.com, ps4pkg.net, and mgnetu.com — allegedly hosted and facilitated access to illegal copies of popular video games, often days or weeks before their official release dates.

Visitors to the seized sites are now met with a federal seizure banner indicating the domains are under the control of U.S. law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"For more than four years, the websites contained pirated copies of highly anticipated video games," the FBI said in a statement. From February 28 to May 28, 2025, one of the most-used download services on these sites recorded more than 3.2 million downloads, authorities said.

What's next:

The FBI also dismantled the underlying infrastructure supporting the illegal activity and credited the Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) for assisting in the international investigation.