FBI seizes websites in major piracy crackdown in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office has seized several high-traffic websites accused of distributing pirated video games, resulting in an estimated $170 million in losses to the gaming industry, federal officials announced Thursday.
What we know:
The seized domains — including nsw2u.com, nswdl.com, game-2u.com, bigngame.com, ps4pkg.com, ps4pkg.net, and mgnetu.com — allegedly hosted and facilitated access to illegal copies of popular video games, often days or weeks before their official release dates.
Visitors to the seized sites are now met with a federal seizure banner indicating the domains are under the control of U.S. law enforcement.
What they're saying:
"For more than four years, the websites contained pirated copies of highly anticipated video games," the FBI said in a statement. From February 28 to May 28, 2025, one of the most-used download services on these sites recorded more than 3.2 million downloads, authorities said.
What's next:
The FBI also dismantled the underlying infrastructure supporting the illegal activity and credited the Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) for assisting in the international investigation.
The Source: The FBI provided the details and a copy of the banner for this article.