Former Troup County payroll manager charged with embezzling over $500K in taxpayer funds

article

The Brief Wesleigh Gaddy, a former payroll manager, is charged with embezzling over $500,000 by redirecting paychecks meant for former Troup County employees into personal accounts. An investigation by the FBI and IRS was initiated after a payroll discrepancy was reported, revealing unauthorized withdrawals in the names of over 75 former employees between March 2023 and May 2025. Gaddy admitted to transferring stolen funds into her personal accounts, exploiting her access to confidential employee information during her tenure.



A former payroll manager for Troup County has been charged with embezzling more than $500,000 in taxpayer funds by redirecting paychecks intended for former county employees into personal bank accounts, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Wesleigh Gaddy, 35, of Hogansville, appeared in federal court to face a charge of theft from a program receiving federal funds. Prosecutors allege she exploited her access to confidential employee information during her tenure as a payroll specialist to orchestrate the theft.

The FBI and IRS launched an investigation earlier this year after a deputy with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported an issue with his paycheck. The deputy discovered several direct deposit payments in the county’s payroll system made in his name—despite the fact that he never received the money and was not employed by the county at the time.

A subsequent audit of county payroll records revealed that between March 2023 and May 2025, more than $500,000 was withdrawn in the names of over 75 former county employees. Authorities said the funds were funneled into only three bank accounts, one of which Gaddy allegedly controlled.

According to court documents, Gaddy admitted during a law enforcement interview that she transferred stolen payroll funds into her personal accounts.

What they're saying:

"Gaddy allegedly stole more than half a million taxpayer dollars by exploiting the personal information of dozens of former Troup County employees," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Such corruption is outrageous, and our office is committed to prosecuting anyone who manipulates a position of public service for unlawful private benefit."

"As a public servant, Gaddy used her entrusted position to steal the identities of county employees to access taxpayers’ money for her benefit," said Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Atlanta Field Office. "IRS Criminal Investigation special agents will continue investigating public officials and servants who steal from the taxpayers they are supposed to serve."

"Misappropriating public funds is a betrayal of the public trust and authorities granted with a role of public service," added Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Atlanta office. "The FBI is committed to holding those accountable who abuse this trust and their position for their own gain."