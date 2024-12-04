Public meetings announced for I-285 express lanes transit study
ATLANTA - Plans for express lanes along a significant stretch of Interstate 285 are moving forward, and officials want to hear from the public.
The first of three community meetings is scheduled for Wednesday night to gather input on preliminary plans for the I-285 Express Lanes Project.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is conducting a study to explore the potential for expanding transit access using the planned express lanes. The proposed lanes would run along the northern portion of I-285, connecting the H.E. Holmes and Indian Creek MARTA stations.
Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Smyrna Community Center starting at 5:30 p.m. Two additional meetings are planned for tomorrow in Atlanta and Clarkston.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Smyrna Community Center
1250 Powder Springs St., Smyrna, Ga. 30080
Accessible via CobbLinc Route 25
Thursday, Dec. 5
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hampton Inn Perimeter Center
769 Hammond Dr. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30328
Accessible via MARTA Red Line, Route 150, and Xpress Route 401
Thursday, Dec. 5
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Clarkston Community Center
3701 College Ave., Clarkston, Ga. 30021
Accessible via MARTA Routes 120, 125
Officials hope the public's feedback will help shape the future of transit access and traffic solutions in the region.