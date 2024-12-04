Public meetings announced for I-285 express lanes transit study

Plans for express lanes along a significant stretch of Interstate 285 are moving forward, and officials want to hear from the public.

The first of three community meetings is scheduled for Wednesday night to gather input on preliminary plans for the I-285 Express Lanes Project.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is conducting a study to explore the potential for expanding transit access using the planned express lanes. The proposed lanes would run along the northern portion of I-285, connecting the H.E. Holmes and Indian Creek MARTA stations.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Smyrna Community Center starting at 5:30 p.m. Two additional meetings are planned for tomorrow in Atlanta and Clarkston.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Smyrna Community Center

1250 Powder Springs St., Smyrna, Ga. 30080

Accessible via CobbLinc Route 25

Thursday, Dec. 5

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hampton Inn Perimeter Center

769 Hammond Dr. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30328

Accessible via MARTA Red Line, Route 150, and Xpress Route 401

Thursday, Dec. 5

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Clarkston Community Center

3701 College Ave., Clarkston, Ga. 30021

Accessible via MARTA Routes 120, 125

Officials hope the public's feedback will help shape the future of transit access and traffic solutions in the region.