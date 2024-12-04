Expand / Collapse search

Public meetings announced for I-285 express lanes transit study

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 4, 2024 9:16am EST
Three community meetings are being held to get input on the preliminary plans for the Interstate 285 express lanes project along the northern portion of the interstate.

ATLANTA - Plans for express lanes along a significant stretch of Interstate 285 are moving forward, and officials want to hear from the public.

The first of three community meetings is scheduled for Wednesday night to gather input on preliminary plans for the I-285 Express Lanes Project. 

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is conducting a study to explore the potential for expanding transit access using the planned express lanes. The proposed lanes would run along the northern portion of I-285, connecting the H.E. Holmes and Indian Creek MARTA stations.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Smyrna Community Center starting at 5:30 p.m. Two additional meetings are planned for tomorrow in Atlanta and Clarkston.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Smyrna Community Center

1250 Powder Springs St., Smyrna, Ga. 30080

Accessible via CobbLinc Route 25

 Thursday, Dec. 5

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hampton Inn Perimeter Center

769 Hammond Dr. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30328

Accessible via MARTA Red Line, Route 150, and Xpress Route 401

 Thursday, Dec. 5

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Clarkston Community Center

3701 College Ave., Clarkston, Ga. 30021

Accessible via MARTA Routes 120, 125

Officials hope the public's feedback will help shape the future of transit access and traffic solutions in the region.