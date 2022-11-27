Fannin County High School to host public memorial service for David Ralston

Late Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Funeral services are set in Blue Ridge for Ralston, who was the longest-serving sitting state house speaker in the U.S. when he died. Ralston's service is open to the public at 1 p.m. at Fannin County High School's Performing Arts Center.

He died on Nov. 16 after announcing he would not seek another term as House speaker because he was dealing with a health challenge.

Ralston spent more than two decades in the Georgia General Assembly, first in the Senate in 1992, then in the state House in 2002.

Rep. Jon Burns is set to succeed Ralston as the house speaker.

"As a leader, Speaker Ralston was selfless and brave and always will to place the good of Georgians ahead of his own personal gain," Burns said.

Ralston lay in state at the rotunda of the Georgia State Capitol. He was the 36th Georgia to receive such an honor.