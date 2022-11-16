David Ralston, Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies at 68

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died, according to the Speaker's communications director. He was 68.

Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, was first elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2002. Prior to that, Ralston served in the Georgia State Senate from 1992 to 1998.

Ralston was elected by members of the Georgia House to serve as the 73rd speaker in 2010. He was the longest-tenured house speaker in the country before his death. He was the second-longest-serving speaker in the state’s history.

Ralston did not seek nomination as House Speaker for the upcoming legislative session, citing a "health challenge." State Rep. Jon Burns is likely to be the next speaker of the Georgia House after Republicans nominated Burns on Monday.

Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, a Milton Republican, will take over the remainder of the term as House Speaker.

"The state of Georgia has lost one of its greatest leaders with the passing of Speaker David Ralston," Jones said, in part, in a statement. "This is an unfathomable loss and one that leaves a hole in the heart of each and every House member."

Ralston was running unopposed for the 7th House District Seat — which includes Fannin, Gilmer and Dawson counties — for the 2023-2024 legislative session.

Ralston was a champion of legislation that granted state employees three weeks of paid parental leave and reached across the aisle to pass comprehensive adoption reform. In 2022, Ralston championed Georgia's Mental Health Parity Act, which requires health insurance companies to cover mental health and substance abuse treatments similarly to physical conditions.

Ralston pushed for the state's appeal of the antiquated citizen's arrest law and a new hate crimes statute after the death of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020.

"I think that we're going to be judged as a state on how we treat the least among us," Ralston said during an interview regarding the state's adoption law overhaul.

Ralston was born in Ellijay and attended Gilmer County High School. He received degrees from Young Harris College and University of North Georgia (formerly North Georgia College). Ralston studied law at the University of Georgia.

Ralston lived in Blue Ridge with his wife, Sheree, where he was an attorney.

Ralston's contemporaries reacted to news of his death. Former Georgia House Minority Leader called him a "thoughtful leader."

Former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal shared a photo of the two Georgia political figures together after news broke that Ralston didn't intend to seek another term as speaker.