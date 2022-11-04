David Ralston will not seek nomination as Georgia House Speaker in 2023

article

Rep. David Ralston announced he doesn't plan to seek another term as Georgia's Speaker of the House, citing a "health challenge" that requires his attention.

Ralston, who was first elected to the state house in 2002 and has served as speaker since 2010, announced in a statement on Friday.

"Serving as Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me thirteen years ago," Ralston said. "I need to take time to address a health challenge which has arisen recently, and the House needs a Speaker who can devote the necessary time and energy to the office. I love the House and want to see the honorable men and women who serve in it succeed. I will work the remainder of my term as Speaker to ensure a smooth transition for my successor."

Ralston did provide specifics regarding the health issue he's facing.

The Georgia House will elect a new Speaker when the 2023-2024 legislative session begins on Jan. 9, 2023. The Speaker is tasked with presiding over floor sessions, assigning bills to committees and calling matters for debate.

The Republican from Blue Ridge still plans to run for re-election for Georgia House District 7, which encompasses parts of Fannin, Gilmer and Dawson counties. He's unopposed in that race.