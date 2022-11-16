Speaker David Ralston to lie in state in Georgia State Capitol Rotunda

article

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston will be the 36th Georgian to receive the honor of lying in state in the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda.

Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, died on Wednesday at the age of 68. The long-time speaker had announced earlier this month he would not seek another term as speaker, but would be honored to remain a representative for his district.

Ralston became the 73rd speaker of the Georgia House in 2010. He was the longest-tenured house speaker in the country before his death. He was the second-longest-serving speaker in the state’s history.

"Speaker Ralston was a pioneer in the growth of Georgia’s Republican leadership and leaves an indelible mark on this state," Gov. Brian Kemp wrote in a statement following Ralston’s passing.

DAVID RALSTON, SPEAKER OF THE GEORGIA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DIES AT 68

In addition to the honor of lying in state, the governor also issued an executive order calling for all flags to be flown at half-staff through his internment, the date of which has not been announced.

"Today, our state lost one of its giants, our family lost a dear friend, and all Georgians lost a true leader," the governor wrote.

Wednesday’s news came as a shock to many despite Ralston’s recent disclosure about ongoing health issues.

A list of services, tributes, and memorials have not been released.

The tradition of lying in state in Georgia dates back to 1852, according to the Georgia State Capitol Museum. It is an honor reserved for the most distinguished public servants including government officials, law enforcement members, and military service personnel.

The last Georgian to lie in state under the Gold Dome Rotunda was the late Rep. John Lewis, who passed away in July 2020. He also received the same honor at the Rotunda of the US Capitol.