Public memorial plans announced for former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston

Public memorial plans were announced for former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, who died Wednesday after signaling he was dealing with a "health challenge."

There will be a funeral service for the Blue Ridge Republican at Fannin County High School at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Two separate visitations are planned, one at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Logan Funeral Home in Ellijay and another at 2 p.m. at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home in Blue Ridge.

Ralston will lie in state in the Rotunda of the Georgia Capitol from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Ralston was elected by members of the Georgia House to serve as the 73rd speaker in 2010. He was the longest-tenured house speaker in the country before his death. He was the second-longest-serving speaker in the state’s history.

Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, a Milton Republican, will take over the remainder of the term as House Speaker.

Ralston won his seat 7th House District Seat — which includes Fannin, Gilmer and Dawson counties — in an unopposed race.