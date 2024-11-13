Plan for 'Public Entertainment District' in Atlanta during College Football Playoff held in committee

article

A plan by the Atlanta City Council to improve safety ahead of the upcoming big college football games has been stalled in committee.

The ordinance, which was proposed by Councilman Byron D. Amos, would create a temporary "Public Entertainment District" around parts of Downtown Atlanta from Jan. 1 to 20.

The district would be created at the same time as the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, which will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Under the plan, the city would ban the distribution of free commercial products and cruising in the area during the period.

On Tuesday, the City Council's Public Safety Committee voted to hold the ordinance in committee until a later date.