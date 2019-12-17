Protests in Atlanta ahead of impeachment vote for President Donald Trump

Ahead of Wednesday's full house vote, people across the country were taking to the streets, showing their support for the impeachment proceedings.

In Atlanta, demonstrators gathered outside Senator David Perdue's office on Peachtree Road holding signs, chanting, and trying to get drivers' attention.

FOX 5 News spoke to some of the protesters about why they were there.

Demonstrators said they will continue to protest as the case moves on to the Senate.

