Groups in support of President Trump hold 'Stop the Madness' campaign
Supporters of a counter-impeachment campaign in Atlanta called “Stop the Madness” were rallying in support of President Trump on Wednesday.
Joe Biden says for first time that President Trump should face impeachment
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said for the first time on Wednesday that President Donald Trump must be impeached.
White House and Democrats clash over rules for impeachment
(AP) -- The U.S. Constitution gives the House "the sole power of impeachment" -- but it confers that authority without an instruction manual.
Former SC Rep. Trey Gowdy joins Trump legal team as impeachment inquiry expands
Former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy has been tapped to serve as outside counsel to President Donald Trump as the House impeachment inquiry expands.
House Dems push for release of Mueller grand jury testimony
Lawyers for House Democrats are urging a judge to release secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as Congress conducts an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
3 House chairmen say they'll subpoena Sondland
Three Democratic House chairmen say they will issue a subpoena to U.S. European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland after he didn't show up for a deposition in the Democrats' impeachment investigation.