Propane tank overturns, shutdown highway for hours

A busy Cherokee County roadway was shut down and several nearby homes were evacuated on Friday morning after a propane truck overturned.

It happened along Georgia Highway 140 near Avery Road around 8:30 a.m. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the propane truck slid down an embankment and landed on its side.

Officials said the truck contained about 2,700 gallons of propane.

Hickory Flat Highway was shut down in between Univeter and Scott roads for about five hours. About nine homes that were within 330 feet of the truck were also evacuated.

Fire officials were able to upright the truck and reopen the highway.

The accident remains under investigation.

