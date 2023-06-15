Double shooting at College Park townhouse leaves 1 dead

At least one person has died in a double shooting at a College Park townhouse late Wednesday night.

Officials with the College Park Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that the deadly shooting happened shortly before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the Princeton Village Community on Princeton Avenue.

FOX 5 cameras saw police roping off part of the road while investigators worked at the scene. A short time later, the medical examiner arrived at the scene and authorities removed a body from the home.

Police wouldn't give out any information other than sharing that two people had been shot.

A woman who didn't want to be identified said her daughter's boyfriend had been killed.

She also said the house was being rented out as an Airbnb.

Detectives would not confirm that information.

The identities of the victim have not been released at this time.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the College Park Police Department.