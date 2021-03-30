President Ronald Reagan shot 40 years ago today

It was 40 years ago Tuesday that an assassination attempt was made on then-President Ronald Reagan.

The shooting happened outside the Washington Hilton Hotel after the president delivered a speech.

As Reagan was walking to his limousine, John Hinckley Jr. fired his rifle.

One of the bullets ricocheted off the limo, hit Reagan, punctured a lung and caused internal bleeding.

Hinckley was released in 2016 with many conditions and currently lives in Williamsburg, Virginia.

