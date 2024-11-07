WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden to address the nation Thursday morning

article

The Brief President Joe Biden will address the nation on Thursday following Donald Trump’s decisive U.S. election win. Biden is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. ET from the Rose Garden. On Wednesday, Biden spoke to Trump and expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.



President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation at 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

The president will be speaking from the White House Rose Garden, according to multiple sources.

This will be Biden's first on-camera appearance following former President Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a statement issued by the White House, Biden praised Harris as "a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character."

"Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans," Biden said.

"As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made," he continued. "Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story."

Biden dropped out of the 2024 race in July after a challenging debate with Donald Trump that raised concerns about the incumbent's fitness for office.

Harris concedes to Trump

Harris addressed the nation on Wednesday from her alma mater, Howard University, after conceding to Trump.

In her speech, she stated that while the results were not what she had hoped for, she would work with Trump and his administration to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

Harris launched her White House bid just four months ago after President Biden withdrew from the race.

Next steps and transition of power

On Wednesday, Biden spoke to Trump and expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition, while emphasizing the importance of working to bring the country together, according to the White House.

Trump and Harris also spoke on a call where the president-elect "acknowledged Vice President Harris for her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," according to Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.

Biden's chief of staff later Wednesday nudged the Trump team to sign the required federal agreements necessary to begin an orderly presidential transition, a White House official said.

A source with knowledge of the Trump campaign said transition talks to take over power on Jan. 20, 2025, had not begun in earnest. Instead, the president-elect was busy taking calls from leaders, domestic and international, donors and key supporters.

Transition discussions are expected to ramp up later in the week, as attention turns to naming an inaugural committee and a formal transition team.