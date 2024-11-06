Donald Trump wins Georgia in tight 2024 election race: FOX News, AP

The Brief Donald Trump is projected to win Georgia in the 2024 election, according to FOX News and the Associated Press. Several swing states remain undecided in the presidential race. Georgia does not require an automatic recount of results under state law.



Former President Donald Trump is projected to win the state of Georgia over Vice President Kamala Harris, according to FOX News and the Associated Press, in an incredibly tight race in a key swing state in the 2024 presidential election.

This marks a return to the Republican column after Joe Biden narrowly won the state in 2020.

The two candidates were separated by just 126,939 votes. Trump received 2,640,803 votes, or 50.9% of the vote, to Harris' 2,513,864, or 48.4%.

Georgia had 16 electoral votes up for grabs. After Georgia's call, the electoral vote count was 248 to 216 with Trump leading. See live updates here.

The two campaigns have spent significant time in the Peach State throughout the election cycle, including up until election day itself. Trump ran on a campaign of rebuilding the economy and "fixing" what he said Harris and President Joe Biden broke. Harris sought to connect with middle-class Americans by promoting an entrepreneurial economy and women voters who face new challenges in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision Trump has claimed credit for in several speeches.

Georgia Republicans claimed the victory for Trump around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger calling the former president's lead "insurmountable" over Harris.

Recount in Georgia?

With the race being as tight as it is, it is likely Harris will seek a recount. However, state law does not require an automatic recount of votes. However, based on Georgia H.B. 316, a candidate can request a recount if the margin is less than or equal to 0.5%. That request has to be made within two business days of the results being certified.

Other common situations where a recount may be requested include:

If there is a suspected error or discrepancy in the returns, an election official can ask for a recount.

If a candidate for federal or state office petitions the Secretary of State regarding a suspected error or discrepancy, the Secretary of State can ask for a recount.

When will key states finish counting?

Several critical states are still processing ballots, especially mail-in votes, which could significantly impact the outcome. That includes other swing states, Arizona, and Nevada.

Waiting for official calls; how results are determined and when we’ll know

In U.S. elections, major media outlets typically declare winners based on official vote counts from state and local election officials, but only when a clear lead exists. Candidates may sometimes declare victory independently, yet this is unusual without an apparent winner.

FOX Television Stations, like many media outlets, relies on the Associated Press (AP) to make these calls as polls close. The Associated Press has provided U.S. election results since 1848, when it declared Zachary Taylor president, and continues this role today by carefully analyzing vote counts and applying advanced data models.

In uncontested or landslide races, the Associated Press may call winners right as polls close. For closely contested races, such as the current Trump-Harris race, the Associated Press waits until a substantial margin forms, ensuring accuracy. Delays can occur in competitive states due to mail-in ballots, varying poll close times across time zones, or battleground areas. Additionally, the Associated Press uses AP VoteCast, a comprehensive survey, to enhance their analysis when traditional data may be inconclusive.

With the 2024 election's tight races and the ongoing count in swing states, particularly with urban and mail-in ballots, the meticulous process remains essential for timely, accurate results.

What to expect next

With the outcome still unclear, neither campaign has signaled a willingness to concede before all votes are fully counted. This could lead to recounts and extended legal battles in key swing states, especially in closely contested races where margins may trigger automatic recount laws. Both Trump and Harris campaign teams have prepared teams of lawyers and resources to challenge results if necessary, which could prolong the wait for a final outcome.

Election experts note that close races often see recounts or court interventions, especially in states where mail-in ballots and tight deadlines for postmarked votes can affect final tallies. For now, both campaigns are monitoring the counts closely, and local officials are proceeding according to their state-specific rules for certifying results.

Each campaign has emphasized the importance of ensuring every valid vote is counted, with both sides committing to transparency in the counting process.



