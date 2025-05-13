Georgia man gets 16-year sentence in major fentanyl distribution case

The Brief Ike Jackson Jr. was sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison for attempting to distribute nearly two kilograms of fentanyl, linked to a source in Mexico. DEA agents, acting on a tip, conducted a controlled buy and arrested Jackson, discovering 1,713.7 grams of fentanyl in his motel room. The investigation, led by the DEA and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, underscores the commitment to hold fentanyl traffickers accountable and protect communities from dangerous substances.



A Lizella man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for attempting to distribute nearly two kilograms of fentanyl, after authorities linked him to a source in Mexico.

What we know:

Ike Jackson Jr., 38, was sentenced Monday to 200 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Jackson pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. There is no parole in the federal system.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Drug Enforcement Administration agents received a tip on Feb. 14, 2024, from a confidential source who said an individual matching Jackson’s description was in possession of two kilograms of fentanyl at his residence. The source also said they were in contact with a Mexican supplier who confirmed the drugs were being handled by Jackson.

The next day, agents arranged a controlled buy from Jackson at either his home or a motel in Macon. Surveillance was established at both locations, and Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jackson as he left the motel.

A search of his room uncovered a black backpack containing a radio labeled with "IKE" and a taped-up headphone box. Inside the box, agents found a clear kilogram-sized bag of fentanyl and a vacuum-sealed kilogram-sized package of fentanyl, totaling 1,713.7 grams.

While in jail, Jackson was recorded on a phone call urging a family member to retrieve his "bag of clothes" from the motel, a reference to the backpack containing the fentanyl. The relative told him there was nothing in the room.

What they're saying:

"Drug traffickers are gravely harming our communities by distributing dangerous substances like fentanyl," said Acting U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker. "This case highlights our commitment to partner with law enforcement to hold those who push fentanyl accountable as we strive to eliminate these deadly drugs from our streets."

"Jackson endangered countless lives by trafficking large quantities of deadly fentanyl," said Jae W. Chung, acting special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Division. "The success of this investigation is proof that those destroying our communities with fentanyl will be held accountable."