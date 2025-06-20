Atlanta doctor must pay $2.5M for posting decapitated baby's autopsy video

article

The Brief A Fulton County jury awarded $2.25 million to the parents of a baby who was decapitated during childbirth after Dr. Jackson Gates posted graphic autopsy videos on Instagram without their consent. The lawsuit accused Gates of invasion of privacy, emotional distress, and fraud; the jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and $250,000 in punitive damages. The parents also filed a separate lawsuit against the hospital and delivery team, while the baby’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clayton County Medical Examiner.



A Fulton County jury has awarded $2.25 million in damages to the grieving parents of a baby who was decapitated during childbirth, after ruling that a metro Atlanta pathologist violated their privacy by posting graphic autopsy videos of the child on social media, according to the couple's attorneys.

PREVIOUS STORY: Decapitated baby: Metro Atlanta doctor who posted video on social media must pay

What we know:

The verdict was reportedly handed down Wednesday following a three-day civil trial against Dr. Jackson Gates and his company, Gates Rapid Diagnostic Laboratory of Atlanta.

Gates was hired by the baby’s parents, Jessica Ross and Treveon Taylor Sr., to perform a private autopsy after the traumatic July 2023 delivery at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale. The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the baby’s death a homicide earlier this year.

What happened to the baby?

Ross, who was 20 at the time, went to the hospital after her water broke early in the day on July 9. According to the couple’s ongoing lawsuit against the hospital and delivery doctor, the baby became stuck during a prolonged vaginal delivery, resulting in a rare complication known as shoulder dystocia. After several failed attempts to deliver the child vaginally, a STAT Cesarean section was ordered. The baby's body and legs were delivered during surgery, but his head was delivered vaginally — leaving the family devastated.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police investigating, lawsuit filed after baby allegedly decapitated during delivery at metro Atlanta hospital

In the weeks following the loss, Ross and Taylor learned that Dr. Gates had shared full-face images and internal organ footage of their son on Instagram, without their knowledge or consent. "My baby was on Instagram," Ross said in an interview. "Dr. Gates posted pictures of my baby."

The parents filed a lawsuit in September 2023 accusing Gates of invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraud. The complaint stated Ross had signed a $2,500 agreement for the postmortem examination but had not authorized any photography or video recording. Their attorneys said Gates not only posted the images but later reposted them even after being told how painful the exposure was for the family.

What did the doctor say?

What they're saying:

Gates defended his actions, stating in a video on Instagram that he never disclosed patient identities and that his posts were meant for educational purposes. But, Fulton County Judge Jane Morrison sided with the family in March 2024 and it was determined that a hearing would be held at a future date to determine how much the couple would receive for their "pain and suffering."

That hearing this week resulted in an award of $2 million in compensatory damages and an additional $250,000 in punitive damages — the maximum allowed by law.

Statement by couple's attorneys

"While we are pleased that a jury punished Dr. Jackson Gates for his reprehensible behavior, nothing can ease the pain that the parentsJessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Sr., have experienced in losing their baby boy in such a horrific way," the attorneys said.

"We believe that the jury sent a powerful message that doctors must always consider the feelings of their patients and in this case their clients. Always move with empathy."

"Our goal was to ensure that Gates was held accountable for his unconscionable lack of empathy and invasion of our clients' privacy. We thank the jury for helping us accomplish that objective."

The couple was represented by attorneys Roderick Edmond, M.D. J.D. and Shofaetiyah Watson of The Edmond Firm along with attorney Cory J. Lynch of The Law Office of Cory J. Lynch, LLC.

What's next:

The couple also sued Southern Regional Medical Center.