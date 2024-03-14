Decapitated baby: Metro Atlanta doctor who posted video on social media must pay

article

Dr. Jackson Gates has been found liable after the parents of a baby who was decapitated during childbirth at a metro Atlanta hospital filed a lawsuit against him for posting video of the baby's autopsy on social media.

20-year-old Jessica Ross' water broke at 10 a.m. July 9, 2023. She went to the emergency department at Prime Healthcare Service, Inc. d/b/a Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.

What happened to the baby

At approximately 8:40 p.m., Ross was fully dilated and instructed to begin pushing. The complaint says the baby stopped descending due to shoulder dystocia while being delivered vaginally and Dr. Tracey St. Julian, M.D., reportedly attempted to deliver the baby vaginally using different methods, including applying traction to the baby's head.

After not being able to deliver the baby, Dr. St. Julian reportedly decided to perform a STAT Cesarean section at approximately 11:49 p.m. The baby's body and legs were then delivered at 12:11 a.m. and the baby's head was delivered vaginally.

Two lawsuits filed

Ross and the baby's father, Treveon Taylor Sr., filed lawsuits against the doctor who delivered the baby, nurses and Southern Regional Center.

The couple then accused Dr. Jackson Gates of taking $2,500 to perform an autopsy on the baby, then posting a full-face picture and videos of his organs on Instagram.

The lawsuit stated that the couple never gave Gates permission to record the autopsy or publish any images from it.

Doctor defends himself

Gates defended himself, saying he was outraged by the baby's death as well and anything he posted on social media was for educational purposes.

"I want you to hear this clearly, I will never divulge the identity or disclose the identity of any live patients or any deceased patients that come for my care," Dr. Gates said in his own defense in a video on Instagram.

However, the young couple felt betrayed and believed Dr. Gates used them to increase his own notoriety.

Judge rules against doctor

Fulton County Judge Jane Morrison ruled against Gates and Gates Rapid Diagnostic Laboratory of Atlanta.

A hearing at a future date will determine how much the couple will receive for "pain and suffering."

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the baby’s death a homicide in February.