Election Day Live Updates | No threat found at South Fulton polling location

It's Election Day and millions of people are still expected to vote across the state of Georgia despite the fact that over 55% of Georgia's 7.2 million active voters have already cast their ballots.

RELATED: What we know about Georgia's 4M votes already cast ahead of Election Day

In addition to choosing the next President of the United States, voters will also vote on 3 ballot amendments and referendums and cast their votes in a variety of local elections.

9:25 A.M. | Feldwood Elementary School has been cleared and no evidence of a bomb was found at Feldwood or any other polling station in South Fulton, according to the police department. No one was evacuated during the investigation and polling was not interrupted.

8:57 A.M. | ACLU of Georgia posts helpful information on voter rights.

8:54 A.M. | A polling location in South Fulton, Feldwood Elementary School, has received a bomb threat, according to South Fulton Police Department Chief Keith Meadows. No other information is available at this time. FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.

8:35 A.M. | Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for Georgia's Secretary of State's Office, says the average check-in speed around Georgia right now is 49 seconds.

8:15 A.M. | Kamala for Georgia posts phone number for voters to call if they have questions about voting today.

8:02 A.M. | Gov. Brian Kemp reminds voters that it is easy to vote and hard to cheat in the Peach State.

8:01 A.M. | Jimmy Carter Presidential Library encourages voters to exercise their voting rights. Former President Jimmy Carter cast his vote earlier this month. READ STORY.

7:35 A.M. | Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for Georgia's Secretary of State's Office, reports a "smooth opening around the state of Georgia." Sterling reminds voters they can find their polling place by checking the My Voter Page.

Sen. Jason Esteves, who represents parts of Atlanta's westside, north Atlanta and Cobb County, posts photo showing a line at a polling station in his precinct.

7:21 A.M. | Fulton County reminds voters that absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m.

7 A.M. | Polls are now open across the state. They will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time will be allowed to cast their vote.

According to election officials, the bulk of the results for the state should be tabulated and posted one hour after the polls close tonight at 8 p.m.

6 A.M. | According to the Associated Press, a former Trump aide and longtime congressman are likely to win in high-profile Georgia races. READ STORY.

Important to know

The Georgia Supreme Court has stayed the current deadline to accept absentee ballots, following delays attributed to an equipment failure and a surge in last-minute applications. The Republican National Committee and Georgia Republican Party's lawsuit led to the reversal of the extended deadline by the state’s highest court, with a split amongst justices in the decision. READ STORY.

FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX LOCAL will provide the most up-to-date election news throughout the day. Click here to find out how to watch FOX 5 Atlanta for free on FOX LOCAL. FOX 5 Atlanta will also provide poll results as soon as they are available on FOX5Atlanta.com.