Cobb County races to mail out thousands of absentee ballots amid surge in requests

Cobb County elections officials are scrambling to ensure that everyone who wants to vote has the opportunity to do so. The Cobb County Board of Elections is now express mailing thousands of absentee ballots.

Elections officials say they had a surge in last-minute requests for absentee ballots. In the last week, an average of 750 absentee ballot requests came in, with close to 1,000 on Friday, the last day to request an absentee ballot. Now, election officials are in a race against time to get the absentee ballots to the voters who requested them.

"It's indicative of the historic nature of this particular election and all the interest in this election," said Cobb County Board of Elections Chairwoman Tori Silas.

Silas says along with the spike in last-minute requests for absentee ballots, they did not have the necessary equipment to process the ballots quickly.

As of Wednesday, there were 3,000 ballots that had not yet been mailed. Now they are working with the U.S. Post Office and UPS to get these ballots delivered as soon as possible.

"We're overnighting everything and included in that overnight package is an overnight prepaid envelope so they can express the ballot back to us once they've completed it," said Silas.

It is an added expense, but Cobb County gave the go-ahead to do whatever is necessary to get these ballots to the voters.

They are also trying to personally contact each voter who requested an absentee ballot.

"We will be communicating with these impacted voters via email. We'll also be reaching out via phone," said Silas.

"It's a really important election," said Kathy Reeves, who was casting her vote Thursday.

Reeves' son had requested an absentee ballot.

"He wanted to absentee vote because he goes to school in another city, but he didn't get it, so he came home to vote," said Reeves.

For some, it may not be so easy and voter Dawn Stewart worries there's not enough time.

"The fifth being the actual day, which is Tuesday. They gotta be working really hard and really fast," said Stewart.

Silas says they will be working around the clock to make sure every absentee ballot is delivered, returned and counted.

"I'm hopeful no one will fall through the cracks given the plan we have in place. That's my hope. That's my prayer," said Silas.

There will also be extended hours for absentee ballots to be dropped off in person at the elections headquarters this weekend.

Voters can return their ballots to 995 Roswell Street, Marietta, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Anyone with questions about their absentee ballot request can contact the Cobb Elections Department at 770-528-2581.