Pregnant woman stabbed on Brookhaven trail undergoes emergency C-section

A pregnant woman who was stabbed by a stranger while walking on a trail in Brookhaven with her young son had to undergo an emergency C-section and surgery to repair her injured organs.

That's according to a GoFundMe page set up by a friend to help her family.

Officials said on Saturday, June 5 at around 5:30 p.m., the woman was walking with her 3-year-old son on the Peachtree Creek Greenway when a stranger tried to talk to her.

When the woman tried to walk away, police said the man stabbed her in the back several times with a pocket knife and then fled on the greenway toward Corporate Boulevard. The suspect has not yet been caught.

According to the GoFundMe, the victim is a teacher and was 5 months pregnant at the time of the attack.

(Brookhaven Police Department)

After getting multiple surgeries and having the C-section, the friend who started the GoFundMe says that both the baby and mother are in stable condition. The newborn is now in the NICU.

"Although they are healing they have a long road ahead of them and a very prolonged hospital stay," the friend wrote.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised over $29,000 of its $30,000 goal.

Investigators describe the suspect as being between 20 and 30 years old. He is around 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 160 to 180 pounds. At the time of the stabbing, he was wearing a white tank top, dark shorts, a dark-colored hat with the word "DOPE" written on it."

If you have any information about the stabbing or can identify the suspect, please call the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0477 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

_____

