Police: Man wanted for stabbing woman on Brookhaven trail

Brookhaven police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stabbing a woman in front of her child on a trail over the weekend.

Officials say on Saturday, June 5 at around 5:30 p.m., the woman was walking with her child on the Peachtree Creek Greenway when a stranger tried to talk to her.

When the woman walked away, police say the man stabbed her in the back and then fled on the greenway.

According to police, the woman was seriously injured but is expected to survive. Her child was not injured in the stabbing.

Investigators describe the man as between 20 and 30 years old who is around 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 160 to 180 pounds. At the time of the stabbing, he was wearing a white tank top, dark shorts, a dark-colored hat with the word "DOPE" written on it."

If you have any information about the stabbing or can identify the suspect, please call the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0477 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

