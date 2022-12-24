Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County

Power systems stressed by dangerously cold temperatures; here's how to conserve energy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Winter storm downs trees, causes power outages across metro Atlanta

The freezing winds and rain of the Arctic blast has left thousands of people across Georgia and the metro Atlanta area without power as temperatures dropped overnight.

ATLANTA, Ga. - Electricity providers have indicated some of their power systems are stretched thin since dangerously cold temperatures have driven demand.

Sawnee EMC shared a message saying its power supplier shared a notice that the electrical system is stressed to its fullest extent. East Point officials said Southern Company told the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia that reducing electrical usage would be greatly helpful.

According to Georgia Power's Outage map, nearly 5,000 customers are without electricity in metro Atlanta.

WARMING CENTERS IN METRO ATLANTA

Here are some ways to conserve energy:

ARCTIC BLAST TIMELINE IN GEORGIA

Set your thermostat

Christmas Eve Forecast

Near record cold throughout the day. Temperatures will be warmer by next week.

Lowering your thermostat at least two degrees lower than usual can help reduce energy consumption.

Georgia Power suggests seething home thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Only use essential devices

Turn off and unplug any unnecessary devices. 

This includes turning off lights that you don't need.

Avoid using appliances unless necessary.

Reduce hot water usage

Delay using hot water if you have an electric water heater.