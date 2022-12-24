Power systems stressed by dangerously cold temperatures; here's how to conserve energy

Electricity providers have indicated some of their power systems are stretched thin since dangerously cold temperatures have driven demand.

Sawnee EMC shared a message saying its power supplier shared a notice that the electrical system is stressed to its fullest extent. East Point officials said Southern Company told the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia that reducing electrical usage would be greatly helpful.

According to Georgia Power's Outage map, nearly 5,000 customers are without electricity in metro Atlanta.

Here are some ways to conserve energy:

Set your thermostat

Lowering your thermostat at least two degrees lower than usual can help reduce energy consumption.

Georgia Power suggests seething home thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Only use essential devices

Turn off and unplug any unnecessary devices.

This includes turning off lights that you don't need.

Avoid using appliances unless necessary.

Reduce hot water usage

Delay using hot water if you have an electric water heater.