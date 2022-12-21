Metro Atlanta warming centers: Where, when they open ahead of freezing weather
Starting Thursday night, temperatures could dip to dangerously cold levels and may not get above freezing for about three days.
Public warming centers are available for anyone in need of shelter in metro Atlanta.
Here are a list of Georgia warming centers and when they'll be open:
BARTOW COUNTY
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 22 - 26
Where: Forever Blessed Church; 51 Maple Ridge Drive, Cartersville
CHEROKEE COUNTY
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 23 - 25
Where: Action Church; 271 Marietta Road, Canton
*Dinner and breakfast provided
DEKALB COUNTY
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 20 - 22
Where: Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates; Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood; Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta; North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee
DAWSON COUNTY
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 23 - 25
Rock Creek Park; 445 Martin Road, Dawsonville
ROCKDALE COUNTY
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 22 - 25
Where: J.P Carr Gym; Hardin St SW, Conyers
