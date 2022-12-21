Metro Atlanta warming centers: Where, when they open ahead of freezing weather

Starting Thursday night, temperatures could dip to dangerously cold levels and may not get above freezing for about three days.

Public warming centers are available for anyone in need of shelter in metro Atlanta.

Here are a list of Georgia warming centers and when they'll be open:

Warming Centers in Georgia

BARTOW COUNTY

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 22 - 26

Where: Forever Blessed Church; 51 Maple Ridge Drive, Cartersville

CHEROKEE COUNTY

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 23 - 25

Where: Action Church; 271 Marietta Road, Canton

*Dinner and breakfast provided

DEKALB COUNTY

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 20 - 22

Where: Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates; Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood; Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta; North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

DAWSON COUNTY

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 23 - 25

Rock Creek Park; 445 Martin Road, Dawsonville

ROCKDALE COUNTY

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 22 - 25

Where: J.P Carr Gym; Hardin St SW, Conyers

*This list will be updated as FOX 5 receives information about more openings. Check back regularly. Additional centers can be added by email newstipsatlanta@fox.com