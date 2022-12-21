Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Metro Atlanta warming centers: Where, when they open ahead of freezing weather

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Starting Thursday night, temperatures could dip to dangerously cold levels and may not get above freezing for about three days. 

Public warming centers are available for anyone in need of shelter in metro Atlanta.

Here are a list of Georgia warming centers and when they'll be open:

Warming Centers in Georgia

BARTOW COUNTY

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 22 - 26

Where: Forever Blessed Church; 51 Maple Ridge Drive, Cartersville

CHEROKEE COUNTY

When: 6 p.m. Dec. 23 - 25

Where: Action Church; 271 Marietta Road, Canton

*Dinner and breakfast provided

DEKALB COUNTY

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 20 - 22

Where: Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates; Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood; Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta; North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

DAWSON COUNTY

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 23 - 25

Rock Creek Park; 445 Martin Road, Dawsonville

ROCKDALE COUNTY

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 22 - 25

Where: J.P Carr Gym; Hardin St SW, Conyers

*This list will be updated as FOX 5 receives information about more openings. Check back regularly. Additional centers can be added by email newstipsatlanta@fox.com