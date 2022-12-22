Georgia weather: Arctic blast timeline

Temperatures in Georgia will drop rapidly overnight Thursday into Friday morning as a rush of Arctic air moves in and lingers for days.

On top of cold temperatures, there will be some precipitation that could manifest as snow or a wintry mix in the northernmost parts of the state.

There is a wind chill warning in effect through noon on Saturday in north Georgia counties, where wind chills could make air feel 20 degrees cooler. A wind chill advisory covers everything south of the mountains, where chills have about a 10-degree effect.

Here's a timeline of what we expect:

Thursday night

Temperatures should stay in the 40s for most of the evening.

Wind could pick up by around 10 p.m.

Storms are expected to move in, bringing rain and a wintry mix to most of North Georgia. Areas in the mountains might see snow, but not much accumulation.

Friday morning

Georgia goes from a temperature of around 50 at midnight Thursday to wind chills near -10 or lower by Friday morning. Temperatures won't get above freezing until Sunday afternoon. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Precipitation passes metro Atlanta after 1 a.m. with some areas of northeast Georgia seeing lingering rain or a wintry mix.

Temperatures will likely cool quickly. Expect temperatures to fall below freezing in a matter of hours. A flash freeze is possible.

By the time the sun rises on Friday, Atlanta could be sitting at 18 degrees. Blue Ridge could be hovering at 11 degrees.

Wind speeds could increase. That could help clear some roads, but anything wet above the ground will freeze instantly.

Friday afternoon

The sun comes out, but the wind and cold temperatures may persist.

Peak temperatures are in the low 20s.

Friday evening/Saturday morning

Lows fall back into the low teens.

It could still be windy.

Saturday afternoon

There could be some slight warming progress but don't expect air temperatures to exceed freezing levels.

There could still be high winds until early afternoon.

At night, more low temperatures fall back into the teens.

Sunday morning

The sun return unhindered by clouds on Sunday as Georgians wake up on Christmas Day.

Sunday could be the first time in nearly three days that temperatures will exceed freezing levels.

Sunday afternoon

The Arctic air could give way as highs peak at about 35 degrees. It's not cozy, but it's an improvement.

Lows might fall back below freezing overnight before peaking slightly above 40 degrees on Monday.

Keep your eyes on Wednesday afternoon, when temperatures make it back into the mid-50s.