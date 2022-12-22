Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm

State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against of the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from the approaching Arctic blast.

At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and some health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.

"It may be very hard to get the crews to fix a downed power outage until it’s safe to do so," Kemp said.

The declaration allows for supplies, particularly propane, to be delivered for residential and commercial needs. The executive order was signed on Wednesday and covers the entire state through midnight on Monday.

The National Weather Service is calling it a "once-in-a-generation" storm with Georgia seeing some of the coldest air the state has experienced in five years just in time for Christmas. Expect a 30-degree fall in less than five hours.

Officials said north Georgia mountains could see snow on Thursday and that rain farther south could freeze on roads. Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing on Thursday and not rise above freezing until Monday in much of Georgia’s northern half.

"If you see a roadway that looks wet on Friday, assume that it’s frozen," Georgia Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said at a news conference.

Georgia Department of Transportation workers in brine trucks are already on the move, pretreating21,000 miles of state roads, interstates, and bridges to try and reduce the possibility of black ice. Local roads may not be treated, so drivers should take caution.

GDOT will also close several metro Atlanta express lanes Thursday night including the Interstate 75 south metro lanes in Henry County and the I-85 express lanes through Gwinnett.

The arctic blast storm has also affected travelers expecting to take to the skies for the holidays. At 6 a.m. Thursday, more than 50 flights have been canceled at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Another 46 flights have been delayed.

Airport officials say they have been getting ready for any impacts and have been meeting over the past two days to prepare for the storm.

"We had a winter weather meeting just a short time ago, we had one two days ago as well. So, we're looking and working with our forecasters, and we're working with our partners to make sure that we are prepared," said Andrew Gobeil, a Hartsfield-Jackson Airport spokesman.

State officials will open warming centers at 18 state parks. Many local governments are also opening warming centers.

James Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, urged people to make preparations to survive for 72 hours without power. He urged people to wrap outdoor pipes, leave indoor faucets dripping and open cabinets under sinks to warm pipes. He also warned people not to use grills, camp stoves or generators indoors, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Stallings asked people traveling away from home during Christmas to make sure neighbors could access their homes in case pipes burst.

The City of Brookhaven has a plethora of tips to help you get through this frigid weather. The list was prepared by Emergency Management Supervisor Sergeant Matthew Murray:

Remember the three "P’s": Pets, Plants and Pipes. Pets should be brought inside; plants should be covered or brought inside; and faucets (both hot and cold) should be left dripping when the temperatures drop below freezing. Insulate water heaters and pipes, especially external spigots. Unhook outside hoses.

Turn off automatic sprinklers and check for any other leaks that could freeze and become a hazard to your family or other residents.

Learn how to shut off utilities safely in the event of burst pipes or electrical failure.

Stock up on fuel and get an alternative heat source. Consider alternative heat sources like firewood or a generator in case the electricity goes out. If you already have a generator, make sure it’s in good working order.

Prepare a "72-hour" kit consisting of the bare essentials to handle the initial brunt of a power outage. Add coats, extra socks, hand/foot warmers, blankets, and long sleeve shirts to your kit. Also include non-perishable canned goods, a battery-operated radio, sterno canned heat, and disposable eating utensils. Have extra flashlights and batteries in supply and try to keep candle use to a minimum to lower the risk of accidental fires.

Review heater safety with your family---Cold weather and loss of power leads to use of indoor heaters that can increase house fire risks. Teach your kids how to respect space heaters and give that chimney and furnace a little TLC in advance so they don’t break or fail when the need arises.

Make sure your car is ready for the cold: Check tires, antifreeze and other fluid levels. Update your car’s emergency kit with blankets, an ice scraper, snack food, hand/foot warmers, an emergency blanket, and a small shovel. You can also add a flashlight and a 12-volt adapter coil heater that can plug into the lighter to heat water.

Keep supplies of medication on hand, enough to last a few days. Also add the phone numbers of older or disabled neighbors to your phone contacts, just in case. Also have cell phones configured for automatic weather alerts.

