Arctic blast brings flight cancelations, delays, and a lot of headaches

Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
11
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Arctic blast brings flight cancelations, delays, and a lot of headaches

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Flight delays, cancelations grow as winter storm approaches

It was a day of cancelations and delays at our nation's airports in including at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with more expected over the next few days. It comes during a massive winter storm and many travelers would agree, it couldn't come at a worse time as people head out for the holidays.

ATLANTA - Thursday was a day of cancelations and delays at the nation's airports including the world’s busiest, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. More of the same is expected over the next few days.

It comes during a massive winter storm and many travelers would agree it could not come at a worse time as people head out for the holidays.

"We waited, and then they said it was delayed by an hour," said Teresa Flake. "Then we waited, and they said it's canceled."

THE LATEST: ARCTIC BLAST HITS GEORGIA

Flake, her husband, and one daughter were set to fly to Denver Thursday, but the winter weather forced Frontier to cancel their flight.

"Two of our children were flying out from here as well," she said. "They flew on different airlines and their planes got off, but ours did not."

The Arctic blast barreling across the country's midsection is messing up airport operations in places like Chicago, Kansas City ,and St. Louis, but the effects are wide and far-reaching.

"I am trying to get home because Christmas is my birthday, so I'm trying to get home to friends and family to celebrate my birthday," said Verea Bibbs. "I don't know if I'll be able to do that."

METRO ATLANTA WARMING CENTERS: WHERE, WHEN THEY OPEN AHEAD OF FREEZING WEATHER

Bibbs' flight was one of more than 100 canceled in Atlanta on Thursday as Mother Nature reminds everyone who is boss.

"I had them rebook me to Detroit to see if I can at least get close to Cleveland," Bibbs said. "Then I could just take a rental car and drive the rest of the way in, but we'll see."

Despite the holiday headache for some travelers, many are remembering the spirit of the season.

For the Flake family, luck is on their side. They found a Delta flight to Denver Friday with seats available.

"At first it was more frustrating because we were afraid we weren't going to get to go at all," she said. "It's the first time we're going to have all six kids and all four grandkids together in the same place."