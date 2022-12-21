Georgia agencies prepare roads for upcoming freeze

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to provide an update on the state's preparations for winter weather with temperatures expected to plummet into the teens this weekend.

Kemp will provide updates on Wednesday morning at the state capitol alongside GEMA Director Chirs Stallings, DOT Commissioner Russell McMurray, DPS Col. Chris Wright and DNR Deputy Commissioner Walker Rabon Jr.

Icy conditions could affect roads in metro Atlanta on Friday. Showers will switch over to some light snow on Thursday night across part of north Georgia, but everyone around the state will feel the dramatic drop in temperature.

Friday morning will see some of the coldest air in five years move into Georgia just in time for Christmas. Expect a 30-degree fall in less than five hours.

Accumulation should be minimal. The extreme north Georgia mountains will see less than an inch.

Highs this weekend could fall short of the 20s and lower 30s on Friday and Saturday. Lows are between five and 20 degrees Friday and Saturday nights.

Gusty winds contributed to dangerously low wind chill values between -5 to -15 degrees during the early morning for north Georgia.