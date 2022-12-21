Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia agencies prepare roads for upcoming freeze

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to provide an update on the state's preparations for winter weather with temperatures expected to plummet into the teens this weekend. 

Kemp will provide updates on Wednesday morning at the state capitol alongside GEMA Director Chirs Stallings, DOT Commissioner Russell McMurray, DPS Col. Chris Wright and DNR Deputy Commissioner Walker Rabon Jr. 

Icy conditions could affect roads in metro Atlanta on Friday. Showers will switch over to some light snow on Thursday night across part of north Georgia, but everyone around the state will feel the dramatic drop in temperature.

Metro Atlanta bracing for freezing winter weather

We're already feeling the bitter cold throughout metro Atlanta, and it's going to get much colder. Good Day's Britney Edney recommends some things you should do to prepare so the cold doesn't cost you in the end.

Friday morning will see some of the coldest air in five years move into Georgia just in time for Christmas. Expect a 30-degree fall in less than five hours. 

Accumulation should be minimal. The extreme north Georgia mountains will see less than an inch.

Highs this weekend could fall short of the 20s and lower 30s on Friday and Saturday. Lows are between five and 20 degrees Friday and Saturday nights.

Gusty winds contributed to dangerously low wind chill values between -5 to -15 degrees during the early morning for north Georgia.