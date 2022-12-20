Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Prepping your home and car for freezing temps

By
Published 
Updated 10:22PM
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

How to protect your car and home before big freeze

As Georgia braces for cold weather, here's some advice on how to prep your car and home for the big freeze.

COBB COUNTY, Ga - The freezing weather is on its way to Georgia. While many people are looking to protect people, pets and plants, there are also things that should be done to protect homes and cars.

Before hitting the road, drivers should take a look at the car, starting with the battery.

"Every time we have a temperature spike, anytime up or down, we always have a lot of people coming in with dead batteries, just because those fluctuations in temperature, that are extreme, will kill batteries," said Cameron McKenzie with Revolution Auto.

McKenzie says also take a look at the tires, they lose pressure when the temperature drops. 

He says also ensure the car is not low on coolant.

"It can cause the heat not to work properly and not a good time of year for your heat not to work," said McKenzie.

Cunningham says for outside spickets, turn off the valve in the house, then go outside, disconnect the hose and open the spicket to let any water drain out.

"If there's water still left in there it can still freeze," said Cunningham. 

Keep those faucets dripping, both hot and cold water.

"At my house the kitchen sink is on an exterior wall so that night I'll leave my faucet dripping and open the exterior cabinets to let the warm air get inside," said Cunningham.

Superior Plumbing, on their website, has an entire list of things homeowners can do to prevent frozen pipes and what to do when a pipe is frozen.