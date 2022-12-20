Prepping your home and car for freezing temps

The freezing weather is on its way to Georgia. While many people are looking to protect people, pets and plants, there are also things that should be done to protect homes and cars.

Before hitting the road, drivers should take a look at the car, starting with the battery.

"Every time we have a temperature spike, anytime up or down, we always have a lot of people coming in with dead batteries, just because those fluctuations in temperature, that are extreme, will kill batteries," said Cameron McKenzie with Revolution Auto.

McKenzie says also take a look at the tires, they lose pressure when the temperature drops.

He says also ensure the car is not low on coolant.

"It can cause the heat not to work properly and not a good time of year for your heat not to work," said McKenzie.

Cunningham says for outside spickets, turn off the valve in the house, then go outside, disconnect the hose and open the spicket to let any water drain out.

"If there's water still left in there it can still freeze," said Cunningham.

Keep those faucets dripping, both hot and cold water.

"At my house the kitchen sink is on an exterior wall so that night I'll leave my faucet dripping and open the exterior cabinets to let the warm air get inside," said Cunningham.

Superior Plumbing, on their website, has an entire list of things homeowners can do to prevent frozen pipes and what to do when a pipe is frozen.