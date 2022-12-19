Arctic blast Christmas: Georgia to see coldest temperatures in 4 years

The coldest air in four years is heading to Georgia just in time for Christmas.

The Arctic outbreak begins on Friday as falling temps may squeeze out some snow showers early Friday morning before dawn.

No accumulation is expected at this point.

The bigger story will be the cold as many areas in north Georgia will experience below freezing temperatures for possibly 48+ hours.

Strong winds on Friday will also create dangerous wind chill levels of below zero.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be sunny and very cold, but dry.

While it will be frigid, the record lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, both set in 1983 will not be challenged.

Warming Centers open across Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY

8 p.m. Dec. 18 - 20

Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood

Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

DAWSON COUNTY

7 p.m. Dec. 23 - 25

Rock Creek Park; 445 Martin Road, Dawsonville

*This list will be updated as FOX 5 receives information about more openings. Check back regularly.

Winter Safety Tips

The City of Brookhaven has a plethora of tips to help you get through this frigid weather. The list was prepared by Emergency Management Supervisor Sergeant Matthew Murray: