Arctic blast Christmas: Georgia to see coldest temperatures in 4 years
ATLANTA - The coldest air in four years is heading to Georgia just in time for Christmas.
The Arctic outbreak begins on Friday as falling temps may squeeze out some snow showers early Friday morning before dawn.
No accumulation is expected at this point.
The bigger story will be the cold as many areas in north Georgia will experience below freezing temperatures for possibly 48+ hours.
Strong winds on Friday will also create dangerous wind chill levels of below zero.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be sunny and very cold, but dry.
While it will be frigid, the record lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, both set in 1983 will not be challenged.
Warming Centers open across Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY
8 p.m. Dec. 18 - 20
Fire Station 3; 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates
Fire Station 4; 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood
Fire Station 6; 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta
North DeKalb Senior Center; 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee
DAWSON COUNTY
7 p.m. Dec. 23 - 25
Rock Creek Park; 445 Martin Road, Dawsonville
*This list will be updated as FOX 5 receives information about more openings. Check back regularly.
Winter Safety Tips
The City of Brookhaven has a plethora of tips to help you get through this frigid weather. The list was prepared by Emergency Management Supervisor Sergeant Matthew Murray:
- Remember the three "P’s": Pets, Plants and Pipes. Pets should be brought inside; plants should be covered or brought inside; and faucets (both hot and cold) should be left dripping when the temperatures drop below freezing. Insulate water heaters and pipes, especially external spigots. Unhook outside hoses.
- Turn off automatic sprinklers and check for any other leaks that could freeze and become a hazard to your family or other residents.
- Learn how to shut off utilities safely in the event of burst pipes or electrical failure.
- Stock up on fuel and get an alternative heat source. Consider alternative heat sources like firewood or a generator in case the electricity goes out. If you already have a generator, make sure it’s in good working order.
- Prepare a "72-hour" kit consisting of the bare essentials to handle the initial brunt of a power outage. Add coats, extra socks, hand/foot warmers, blankets, and long sleeve shirts to your kit. Also include non-perishable canned goods, a battery-operated radio, sterno canned heat, and disposable eating utensils. Have extra flashlights and batteries in supply and try to keep candle use to a minimum to lower the risk of accidental fires.
- Review heater safety with your family---Cold weather and loss of power leads to use of indoor heaters that can increase house fire risks. Teach your kids how to respect space heaters and give that chimney and furnace a little TLC in advance so they don’t break or fail when the need arises.
- Make sure your car is ready for the cold: Check tires, antifreeze and other fluid levels. Update your car’s emergency kit with blankets, an ice scraper, snack food, hand/foot warmers, an emergency blanket, and a small shovel. You can also add a flashlight and a 12-volt adapter coil heater that can plug into the lighter to heat water.
- Keep supplies of medication on hand, enough to last a few days. Also add the phone numbers of older or disabled neighbors to your phone contacts, just in case. Also have cell phones configured for automatic weather alerts.